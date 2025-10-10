GTA 6 LIVE: Next official announcement date revealed

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is the next date there will be an official update on GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's less than a month away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

Imminent reveal 'teased' reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to an imminent reveal about GTA 6 being 'teased'. In case you missed it, @GameRoll_, who regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, spotted Game Informer is massively hyping up its upcoming November issue. A screenshot was shared of a release from Game Informer which said: "I can't tease much but knowing what's coming after The Outer Worlds 2 issue... You're going to want to be a subscriber to Game Informer." @GameRoll_ posted on X / Twitter: "Let me preface this tweet but making it clear that this could mean absolutely nothing - but it's interesting nonetheless. "In November 2012, after GTA 5 got its second trailer and was still scheduled to come out in the Spring, Game Informer was given a look at GTA 5 and dropped an exclusive issue about the game. "And as you can see in this screenshot, they’re now quite considerably hyping up their November 2025 issue. "This is almost certainly a gigantic reach but maybe, could it be that history will repeat itself and Rockstar will work with them again to share exclusive details about GTA 6? Possibly following Trailer 3? November is currently the most likely timeframe for new information after all." This was reposted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and Redditors have been reacting. Oceanz08 said: "Considering it's between five and six months before launch, I would be surprised if we didn't get some kind of information. Cause I'm sure in November or December is gonna be the trailer or teaser where it will say 'preorder now!'" bigpancakeguy said: "Game Informer's issues for San Andreas, IV and V were all incredible. Ever since it was announced that they were back with the same team, I was hoping they would get the GTA VI exclusive." Familiar_Gur_347 said: "Hell nah... Ain't falling this time."

GTA 6 'Easter egg' spotted from GTA6 A Redditor says they've spotted an "Easter egg" in one of the official GTA 6 screenshots. One screenshot shows character Cal Hampton on an inflatable flamingo in a swimming pool surrounded by empty beer cans and rooohhan noticed his "necklace is in GTA Online", adding: "Rockstar Easter egg?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Few_Development4646 said: "Re-using assets makes sense for GTA 6 as they'll have so many high quality base assets from GTA 5." GhandisFlipFlop said: "There is a necklace that I think Lucia wears in trailer 1 that they added to Online to buy so it's not the only time." CYZANE said: "Re-asset."

Huge game update on PS Store sends hype into overdrive from GTA6 A Redditor spotted that the "ratings and review section [is] now visible on GTA 6 PS5 website". JadedPaleontologist0 posted this in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "This was added very recently, as previously this was never visible, also seen in other countries website as well..." It's got a lot of people talking online. DlanShfta said: "I can feel it trailer 3 is coming sooner than we expect." marckh said: "They're so confident in their game that they're open to reviews before anyone has even played it." Ok_Sundae_4363 said: "I have a good feeling about this." However GameRoll, an account that regularly posts about GTA and Rockstar Games, said: "Here's where I gotta ruin the fun... This is a universal change across PlayStation's website and isn't exclusive to GTA 6." With GTA 6 scheduled to release in around seven-and-a-half months' time, and with it being more than five months since the huge content drop from Rockstar Games, fans are seemingly growing increasingly hopeful for further updates on the game imminently.

