Tributes are pouring in for Lucy Markovic, one of the beloved stars of Australia’s Next Top Model, who passed away aged 27.

Markovic was a contestant on the ninth season of the reality TV show in 2015, and after finishing as runner-up, she worked with Versace and Armani as she embarked on a successful modelling career.

Her loved ones announced her passing on Friday (11 April) in a moving statement shared on Instagram.

“Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed,” the statement read.

“She was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy rest in peace.”

Markovic suffered from a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and her condition worsened in the weeks leading up to her death. An AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that creates irregular connections between arteries and veins.

The model said last month she had been in hospital due to seizures and shared that her AVM was now the size of a golf ball, per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). She had been due to have surgery on 26 March, but this was changed to 2 April, the outlet reported.

@lucymarkovicc/Instagram

Markovic’s agency in New York City, Elite Model Management, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “We are heartbroken to share that Lucy Markovic has passed away after a brave battle with a brain AVM."

"Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance, she really shined," the post added.

"Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light.”

Donatella Versace shared a heartfelt message in response to Markovic’s passing. She reposted a picture of the model walking the runway while wearing Versace.

"I am so sorry to hear the news about [Lucy Markovic]," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

Fellow model Cartia Mallan shared: “Heartbroken to say the least. My beautiful friend Lucy sadly passed today after putting up a strong fight.

“I can't even put into words how kind, radiant and caring she was as a human. Not to mention how insanely beautiful and talented she was.”

Markovic’s followers are also leaving tributes in the comment sections of her Instagram posts.

One follower shared: “RIP gorgeous! I’ll never forget your season of Aus next top model. And my, what a decorated career you had.”

Another fan shared: “Rest in peace you beautiful soul.”

“Rest in peace ANGEL,” a third Instagram user shared.

