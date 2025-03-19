These three luggage mistakes could be causing your flight delays

Travel experts have highlighted that a few simple luggage mistakes could be behind big delays and extra stress at the airport.

A recent survey by Co-op found that nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of Brits find the airport to be the most stressful part of their trip. Of that group, 36 per cent blame delays, while 41 per cent say the entire security process – including the dreaded luggage weigh-in – is the real culprit.

But now, travel expert Jamie Fraser from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has shared three common luggage mistakes that could be slowing down the boarding process. From misusing overhead compartments to being unaware of your surroundings, these simple mistakes are adding unnecessary time to your airport experience.

Improperly using the overhead compartments

"One of the most common mistakes people make when boarding their plane is using the overhead compartments incorrectly. With airlines charging more for checked luggage, more passengers are bringing carry-on bags, which puts pressure on limited overhead space," Jamie shares.

"Many people ignore size restrictions or fail to store their bags properly, placing small personal items in the overhead bin instead of under the seat. Some travellers also assume they have sole rights to the bin above their seat, even if it’s already full.

"This can lead to frustration, delays, and, in some cases, flight attendants having to check bags into the hold at the last minute, causing departures to take longer."

Instead, Jamie recommends storing your main bag first and then using any remaining space for smaller items including coats, backpacks and souvenirs.

iStock

Grabbing your bag from rows behind you when deplaning

"Grabbing your luggage from rows behind you when getting off a plane can cause delays," Jamie says. "It forces other passengers to stop while you try to reach your bag, clogging up the aisle and slowing down the whole process.

"If your bag is stored further back, the best thing to do is wait until the aisle is clear or until most passengers have left. For example, if you’re sitting in row 15 but your bag is in row 20, it’s better to wait until the passengers in rows 15 and 20 have exited before going back for it. If you’re in an aisle seat, step aside into another row so the people in the middle and window seats can get out easily."

Being unaware of your surroundings

"A surprising reason for delays during boarding a plane is people not being aware of their surroundings. While rushing to get their seat, passengers will swing their bags without realising they're knocking into others, or they stop suddenly in the aisle, creating a bottleneck for other passengers when getting on the plane," he shares.

"Struggling with oversized hand luggage also adds to the hold-ups. Because plane cabins are so narrow, these small actions quickly add up, slowing the boarding process down for everyone.

"The best way to avoid this is to keep your bags close to your body and be mindful of those around you before moving."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.