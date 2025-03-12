Southwest Airlines has caused a social media storm, thanks to a new policy that requires passengers to pay for check-in baggage.

Starting on May 28, the airline will no longer offer free check-in for the first and second bags. Instead, this perk will be limited to passengers a part of Southwest's A-List loyalty program or those flying business class. The shift has sparked a wave of backlash from travellers who are used to Southwest's longstanding free baggage policy.

While the airline hasn't clarified how much regular passengers will be expected to pay, it's certainly caused a strong reaction across X/Twitter.

One brutal response read: "May whoever decided to RUIN Southwest Airlines be immediately fired and NEVER allowed to touch the company again."

Meanwhile, another quipped: "If SouthwestAirlines had assembled a focus group and asked them 'what's the stupidest thing that we could do to ruin our company,' this is what they would have come up with."

Another suggested the free baggage policy "was the only thing keeping them in business".

One X user blamed greed for "destroying everything".

Meanwhile, others took it as an opportunity to meme-ify the move:

The reactions have not been kind online.

"Nothing stands in the way of making them better than Spirit at this point," another said.

"Free bags were the ONLY thing setting Southwest apart from other airlines," another wrote.

In a press release, Bob Jordan, the President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airline, said: "We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don't compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect,

"We will do all this while remaining focused on what's made us strong—our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide."

