Taylor Swift fans are convinced Luigi Mangione is a Swiftie from one single photo

Taylor Swift fans have convinced themselves that the New York shooting suspect, Luigi Mangione, is a Swiftie from one single photo and unfounded playlist tweets.

Mangione, 26, was arrested in Pennsylvania at a McDonald's in the town of Altoona following the shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive, Brian Thompson.

Earlier, Mangione's lawyer, Thomas Dickey, told local media he had not "seen any evidence yet" against his client, and that Mangione would plead not guilty to the charges.

Despite being a case that has taken over global headlines, people held lookalike contests, sent thirst tweets and created a string of memes implying his innocence.

Now, people are claiming Mangione was a Swift fan after tweets surfaced of his alleged Spotify playlist. Featured artists on the supposed playlist included Swift and Lana Del Rey. These claims are unverified.

Then, in another tweet which featured an image of Mangione sprouted further claims he attended the Eras Tour in Miami.

"New photo uncovered of Luigi Mangione at Miami N3 of the Era’s Tour! #ErasTour #Luigimangione," the tweet read from an account dedicated to Mangione updates. The tweet has been viewed almost 8 million times at the time of writing.

"The swifties might actually be the only ones who can help him," one Swift fan responded, while another added: "I think we need a statement from Taylor Swift to clear the air."

This, too, has been debunked as the image was one obtained by CNN originally posted in 2021 before the Eras Tour kicked off.

It comes after Spotify was forced to pull playlists inspired by the killing of the chief executive of US insurance giant UnitedHealthcare.

Songs included in the playlists reportedly featured 'Licence to Kill' by Gladys Knight, 'Angel with a Shotgun' by The Cab and 'Smooth Criminal' by Michael Jackson.

