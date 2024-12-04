Spotify Wrapped 2024 has landed, and whether you're glad you spent 135 hours listening to Taylor Swift, or are cringing at your 2000s pop obsession, the music streaming platform has gone bigger than ever before on showing the details of our listening habits.

They're even throwing a few surprises our way this year. New for 2024, Spotify is introducing an AI podcast, allowing fans to do a deeper dive (accompanied by two AI hosts) into their top genres and artists.

The likes of ROSÉ, Billie Eilish, USHER, Sabrina Carpenter, and KAROL G will even be delivering short video messages to their most loyal fans as a thank you for being a top streamer.

The data of the UK and world's top artists and songs has been released by the platform, and while many of the results aren't surprising, a few newcomers have made the cut.

Here are the biggest Spotify Wrapped trends for 2024...

When is Spotify Wrapped 2024 released?

Spotify Wrapped is popping up for users globally from 13:00 GMT on Wednesday 4 December. When users log into their app, they'll be able to get a clear picture of their listening habits for the year, including top artists, songs, and genres, as well as how long they spent listening.

The UK's most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2024

Taylor Swift Drake Kanye West Billie Eilish The Weeknd Eminem Sabrina Carpenter Rihanna Travis Scott Noah Kahan

The UK's most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2024

“Stick Season” by Noah Kahan “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone “Too Sweet” by Hozier “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” by Dasha

The UK's most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2024

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGYby Taylor Swift Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter Stick Seasonby Noah Kahan HIT ME HARD AND SOFTby Billie Eilish 1989 (Taylor’s Version)by Taylor Swift Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princessby Chappell Roan GUTSby Olivia Rodrigo Lover by Taylor Swift eternal sunshineby Ariana Grande

The UK's most-streamed podcasts on Spotify for 2024

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Rest Is Football The Rest Is Politics The Rest Is History The Louis Theroux Podcast Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster The Rest Is Entertainment Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Call Her Daddy

Most-streamed albums on Spotify globally

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande 1989 (Taylor’s Version)by Taylor Swift SOS by SZA Lover by Taylor Swift Fireworks & Rollerblades by Benson Boone Starboy by The Weeknd

Most viral songs on Spotify globally

“Die With A Smile” by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan “Too Sweet” by Hozier “we can't be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande “End of Beginning” by Djo “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Top podcasts on Spotify globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett Serial Killers Relatos de la Noche Crime Junkie Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast oficial El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

