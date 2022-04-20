Adverts from a Leeds based burger van poking fun at the Madeleine McCann case have been banned after causing distress.

Social media posts by The Otley Burger Company on March 27th were flagged to The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for showing images of Madeleine, who disappeared on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007, and her mother, Kate McCann. The tasteless text read: “With burgers this good, you’ll leave your kids at home. What’s the worst that could happen.”

One also showed a man running with a smaller image of Madeleine in his hands. It read "Burgers for dinner?" and "Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there".

The ASA received three complaints regarding the adverts, saying they would cause widespread offence. The ads have since been removed and the account is pending investigation.

The ads soon circulated on social media, causing uproar amongst users.



Oneslammed the disgusting ad saying: "They may have got the publicity they wanted, but I will never buy their products. Sick b***ards."

Another quizzed, "what the hell were they thinking?!"

























The ASA disclaimed that adverts should not use shocking claims or images to attract attention.



The ads "further trivialised the circumstances surrounding Madeleine's disappearance and made light of a distressing news story concerning reports of child abduction and serious crime".



Linking the ad to Mother's Day "was likely to have compounded the distress of those who saw the ads, and particularly for those who may have experienced the disappearance of a child," it added.

"For those reasons, we concluded that the ads were likely to cause unjustified distress and serious and widespread offence," the watchdog said.

It ordered the company to remove the ads and ensure they do not reappear.

