Chess player Magnus Carlsen confirms he will return to play in the World Chess Championship after dress code drama.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster made headlines after pulling out of the tournament after being told to change out of the jeans he was wearing.

Carlsen was at the championship, being held on Wall Street in New York, wearing a shirt and blazer with a pair of dark jeans and smart black shoes.

After having played three rounds, officials from the World Chess Federation (FIDE) asked him to change his trousers because he had broken the dress code for the tournament.

Carlsen explained he had been at a lunch meeting before the tournament and didn’t think his jeans would be a problem.

“I put on a shirt, a jacket and honestly like I didn’t even think about the jeans. I even changed my shoes,” Carlsen told Take Take Take . “I didn’t even think about it.”

Carlsen received a fine and then a warning he would be eliminated if he didn’t change immediately.

The chess legend admitted he fought against the rules out of principle and it appears he has succeeded as has agreed to rejoin the tournament after officials made some changes to the rules.

He dubbed the decision by FIDE not to pair him in the tournament “draconian” but that subsequent discussions with them had been “fruitful”.

Carlsen explained he believes slight alterations have been made to the rules and that “as a matter of principle, I’m definitely playing in jeans tomorrow”.

