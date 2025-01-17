House hunters in hysterics over bizarre detail in viral listing

House hunters are always been on the lookout for the perfect property, and sometimes some details from the landlord are left unsaid. However, one listing has taken things to a whole new level of unexpected.

A viral ad shared by the TikTok account @housinghorrors left viewers in hysterics, thanks to a bizarre detail no one saw coming.

The £328,000 five-bedroom listing was off to a great start with the TikToker showcasing the image of the spacious kitchen. However, a section of the space was filled with five separate fridges – yet surprisingly, this wasn't the oddest part.

What was to follow was a man asleep in one of the cluttered bedrooms, with the TikToker hilariously noting: "Either this guy is hungover after a night out or he works night."

"The last thing anybody would want is an estate agent taking photos of you," he added. "Surely this is an invasion of privacy. How is this allowed? The guy's face is just cracking me up - I genuinely can't believe it."









@housinghorrors imagine waking up hungover on a sunday morning in bed and an estate agent is taking photos of you in bed 😭 #house #property #estateagent

Inevitably, viewers flocked to the comments section – and they certainly didn't disappoint.

"Not laughed this hard in a while," one wrote, while another concerned user wrote: "There’s no way that’s legal."

Meanwhile, others candidly shared stories of their own, with one claiming: "My old landlord brought people round for viewings without warning me whilst I was asleep in bed."

Another wrote: "I gave notice, the live-in landlord decided to show my room to the new potential renters at 11pm without even asking me."

More joked that it might have been a misunderstanding, and he might actually come with the house.

