Man dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating oysters

A man has died from a rare flesh-eating disease after eating raw oysters in St Louis.

The 54-year-old from Missouri contracted bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus, which can be carried by oysters and other shellfish. The unidentified man had consumed the oysters before being treated at the hospital. He sadly died Thursday 8 June.

Symptoms of vibriosis can include abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills. People infected with Vibrio vulnificus typically begin experiencing symptoms within 12 to 72 hours. Death and severe illness are rare.

The sad news prompted the St Louis County Public Health Department to issue a warning for anyone who has purchased oysters from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in the suburb of Manchester. Anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming the raw oysters have been advised to seek medical care "immediately".

They disclaimed that "no evidence that the business did anything to contaminate the oysters," adding they that were likely already contaminated when the establishment received them.

"Investigators are attempting to determine the source of the oysters in question. The results of our investigation are being reported to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The Fruit Stand & Seafood employees are cooperating with DPH in the investigation," they wrote.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said around 80,000 people contract the infection every year.

To reduce the risk of vibriosis, the CDCP advise people to cook oysters and shellfish before eating, always wash their hands after handling raw fish, and avoid contaminating cooked shellfish with raw shellfish and its juices.

They also urge people to stay out of saltwater or brackish water if they have a wound and to thoroughly wash with soap and water if exposed.

