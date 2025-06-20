Man lands job after lying about degree on CV – sparking heated debate

Desperate times call for desperate measures — and for one man, that meant fabricating a university degree to land a job.

In a now-deleted post on Reddit’s ‘TrueOffMyChest’ forum, the user admitted to making up the qualification four years ago. He’s still at the same company today, which is seemingly why he chose not to disclose his actual job title.

"I lied on my resume and it changed my life," he wrote. "I was jobless, depressed and running out of time. One night, out of pure desperation, I added a fake degree to my resume. Just a little stretch. A bachelor's from a local university I never finished. They hired me."

He even claimed to have been promoted twice during his time in the resurfaced post on X/Twitter, adding that nobody's ever questioned it.

Despite his lie, he said he lives with "constant anxiety that it'll all come crashing down".

Still, he doesn't regret it.

Unsurprisingly, the anonymous confession sparked a lively debate online. Some appeared unfazed, with one commenter saying, "As someone with 2 degrees, this doesn’t bother me. This person either does good work or doesn’t do good work. Formally completing a degree doesn’t change that fact."

Another candidly declared, "College degrees are mostly a joke anyway."

Meanwhile, others were far less forgiving.

“This should be infuriating to someone who worked 4 years to get a legit one, people don't go because it's difficult and then try to steal it for themselves,” one wrote.

Another added, “Integrity is a valuable asset that not many possess.”

And a third put it plainly: “‘I became the person I was pretending to be.’ But you were already that person — dishonest. Nothing’s changed.”

