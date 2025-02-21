Woman excludes single mum friend from child-free holiday, sparking debate

A Reddit thread has sparked a serious discussion on the complexities of friendship and balancing personal needs, after a woman shared a personal dilemma that cost her a 10-year friendship.

The Redditor shared how her friend Sarah is a mum of two who had gone through a breakup last year. The Redditor said both she and another close friend, Lina, have been there for her throughout, from planning outings to frequently visiting her and ultimately ensuring they were flexible around her children's needs.

Recently, the poster and Lina decided to plan a holiday together. When Sarah found out, she got "very upset and told us that she had expected us to include her and her kids."

They told Sarah that while they love Sarah's children, including them in the travel plans would "be completely different from what we have in mind."

Instead, they offered an alternative solution of a shorter trip with Sarah and the children, but Sarah rejected it and insisted on a full week at the beach with them.

"Sarah said that she would have let me join if the roles were reversed," the Redditor shared, to which she disagreed, responding, "If I were tagging along on a vacation with her family, I'd be adapting to their plans, whereas if she came with us, we would have to plan the whole trip around her kids."

Things took a sour turn when Sarah sent a 12-minute voice note saying the friendship was over.

In her response, the Redditor tried to maintain her stance, stating, "Friendship doesn't mean that everything always has to revolve around one person, even if they’re going through a hard time."

She emphasised that while she understood Sarah's pain, "There are simply moments when, as someone without kids, I want to spend time without children."

The poster added that she felt their attempts to compromise were met with rigid expectations from Sarah.

iStock

Inevitably, the forum erupted into a wider conversation, with many siding with the poster.

"I mean the other option is to let her come, but you don't change your plans... This could call for some malicious compliance," one wrote.

Another quipped: "I don't understand how this woman thinks friendship works. Was she expecting you to babysit? Are you not allowed to have other friends? This confusing."

Meanwhile, a third added: "NO! You are NTA. Sarah’s situation is Sarah’s responsibility. It sounds like you and Lina have bent over backwards to accommodate her and her kids for some time. Taking an adult vacation without her is hardly an insult."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.