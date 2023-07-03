Man survives horrific shark attack after being saved by dolphins

A man involved in a terrifying shark attack claims a pack of dolphins miraculously saved him from dying.

Martin Richardson was swimming in the Red Sea in Egypt when a mako shark started ripping into him, leaving Martin with five bites on his back.

"There was no reason for the shark to stop," he said in a National Geographic documentary Saved from a Shark. "I had lost approximately 5 pints (2.8L) of blood. You only have 8 to 9 [pints] (4.5-5L) in your body."

Martin continued: "I was waiting for a feeding frenzy… I knew it was circling me… I turned away and looked at the mountains. I gave up."

He went on to claim that, in an unexpected turn of events, a pack of dolphins appeared behind him, prompting the attack to stop.

Martin was pulled onto a boat and taken to a hospital, where he underwent over 300 stitches. He said he truly believed the dolphins saved his life.

While one marine biologist in the show called the rescue a "very romantic notion," a professor at the department of biological sciences at Florida International University said it was unlikely their intention.

"The dolphins see a big cloud of blood, they know a shark is in the area," Mike Heithaus said, explaining that if the dolphins had young, they would have wanted to scare away the shark to protect them.

"They may not have been trying to save Martin," he added.

It comes after a 23-year-old man was sadly killed by a tiger shark last month on the coast of Egypt.

The heartbreaking footage showed the man shouting for his dad before being pulled under by the creature.

