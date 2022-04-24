A man at an Indian airport was spotted acting "suspiciously" and ended up being caught concealing 2lbs of gold worth around £43,000 up his bottom.

Custom officers noticed the man who arrived on an Air Arabia flight to the city of Jaipur on April 23 "was looking suspicious from his manners," The Daily Star reported.

According to the airport officials, "a personal search was carried out" when officers discovered three transparent polyethylene capsules wrapped in white plastic.

Inside the capsules contained metal granules that turned out to be pure gold, and the small smidgens of gold were certainly pricey as the official confirmed it was valued at around £43,000.

"The 791 gram gold of 99.50% purity valued at Rs 42,79,310 (about £43,000) was extracted and was seized," they said.

Upon the find, the passenger was arrested and an investigation into the matter is now taking place.

Elsewhere, a similar incident happened at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi where a man was arrested by customs officials after he got caught attempting to smuggle gold valued at £31,000, The Times of Indiareported.

The man who was apprehended as he arrived from Abu Dhabi on Mondy (April 25) used a pouch underneath his wig to hide the gold and was also found with two capsule-like pouches concealed up his bottom.

An incredible video shows footage from Deli Customs of the man's wig being pulled back to reveal the hidden gold.

The man has since been arrested, and an investigation is now underway.

Around three tonnes of gold has been seized in over 2,500 smugglings registered cases in the past 11 years up to the start of this year by Delhi Customs, The National reported, with the Indira Gandhi International Airport confiscating the most.

