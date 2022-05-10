A young man was arrested after stealing and crashing his dad's flash motor while twice the legal drink-drive limit.

A dramatic photograph shows the silver Audi teetering on a kerb after police tried to pull the driver over on Sunday morning in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police said the the driver had taken his dad’s car without permission and miraculously escaped injury.

The force said officers spotted the car on a major road before losing control.

The driver was arrested at the scene for suspected drink driving after a roadside test.

He was also arrested on suspicion of taking the vehicle without consent.

A spokesman for GMP Bury North said in a social media post: “Lad took his dads vehicle, failed to stop for officers along Angouleme Way Bury but ended up here...thankfully with no injuries!

“Driver arrested TWOC (taking without consent) and drink drive, blew over double the drink drive limit.”

