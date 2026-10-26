Man to run 12 marathons in 12 days in fundraising challenge in brother’s memory

A man whose brother took his own life has set off to run 12 marathons on 12 consecutive days to raise money for a mental health charity.

Shaun Ennis said his brother Christopher will be on his mind “every step of the way” as he began his 314-mile challenge at the Titan Crane in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on Monday morning.

His brother died three years ago, aged 35, following a mental health crisis.

Mr Ennis, a father-of-three, has set off on the marathon challenge to raise money for SAMH (Scottish Action for Mental Health) and to encourage men to speak more openly about their mental health.

Shaun Ellis (left) is raising money for SAMH (Jeff Holmes/PA)

He said: “I’m pushing myself well outside my comfort zone, but it doesn’t faze me. I know exactly why I’m doing this.

“He’ll be on my mind every step of the way. Christopher suffered terribly with his mental health and I wish things could have been different for him. I’d like to think he’ll be looking down on me, wondering what on earth I’m doing, but feeling proud of me at the same time.

“To be in a position where I can hopefully make a difference to other people is something I don’t take for granted.

“If this challenge encourages even one person to open up about how they’re feeling or ask for help, then it will all have been worth it.”

The two brothers were involved in Glasgow’s boxing scene, organising matches and charity fundraisers together.

Mr Ennis, a businessman, will run through Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Stirling and Dunfermline on his journey which will also take him through Argyll and Bute, East Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire and East Dunbartonshire.

He is no stranger to such physical challenges as last year he ran and cycled 456 miles from London to Glasgow, raising £20,000 for Children in Need.

The 47-year-old, from Clydebank, is encouraging people across Scotland to come and support him on his journey, during which he will visit some of the community mental health services which SAMH delivers in Scotland.

I want to make him proud and hopefully do something that makes a genuine difference to other people who are struggling Shaun Ellis

He is inviting runners of all abilities to join him for parts of the route as he heads towards the finish line at The Nook – SAMH’s walk-in hub on Wilson Street in Glasgow’s Merchant City – on Friday November 6.

Mr Ennis said: “I couldn’t do this without the support of everyone around me and I’m so grateful for the encouragement I’ve had already.

“I’d love people to come out and join me along the way, whether that’s running alongside me for a wee bit or just giving me a cheer.

“There will be some tough moments over the next 12 days and having people there will make a huge difference.

“This is the last challenge I’ll ever do. This one’s for Christopher. I want to make him proud and hopefully do something that makes a genuine difference to other people who are struggling.

“That’s what matters more than anything.”

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/page/shauns-12marathons