Trump slammed as he talks about another person’s ass – this time it’s Nicki Minaj

'Super Bass' rapper Nicki Minaj's cosying up to the Trump administration continued on Sunday, when she appeared at a rally in Michigan alongside the Republican, who said she has a “beautiful ass” – yes, really.

Minaj began her descent into MAGA back in November 2025, when she thanked Trump for speaking out on the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria – a subject she then raised at the United Nations in partnership with the White House.

The singer appeared at last year’s Turning Point USA conference, received a Trump gold card visa and signed Trump Bible from the president, and has shared bizarre AI pictures of herself with Trump on social media.

It’s not the first time the 80-year-old has commented on Minaj’s appearance, as he talked about her nails and “beautiful” skin at an event in February.

At this week’s rally, Trump told the crowd: “I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before – Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss!

“Stand up. That’s hard to miss!

“OK, I’m going to get back to my story. I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki, she’s been with us for a long time.”

And the comments have since caused some X/Twitter users to “Pound the Alarm” (sorry):

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch wrote: “We are now at the point where Trump is comparing the asses of Jon Husted and Nicki Minaj”:

MeidasTouch itself tweeted: “Democrats: We will oppose Trump’s war and work to bring down costs. Trump: Have you seen Jon Husted and Nicki Minaj’s asses?”:

“So presidential,” The Tennessee Holler said sarcastically:

Content creator Matt Bernstein attached a SpongeBob SquarePants meme and commented: “Watching Brazil defeat fascism while Trump gives a speech about Nicki Minaj’s ass”:

It comes just days after Trump talked about the ass of Ohio senator John Husted at two separate rallies.

“He came up, and he was talking very nicely, and I stood right over here, and I examined his ass. I never did that with a man before,” he said on 17 October.

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