A Donald Trump administration staffer has floated the idea of rapper Nicki Minaj becoming the new White House press secretary and everyone is saying the same thing.

After US president Trump’s most recent appointee to the press secretary role Katie Zacharia spectacularly crashed and burned, lasting just five days in the job, there is a vacancy for someone to be the main spokesperson for the White House.

In a post on X/Twitter, White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video, taken onboard what appears to be a plane, of himself and Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj speaking about president Trump and how hard he apparently works.

It comes as Minaj joined Trump on stage at a rally where he also praised her bum and made her stand up to show it off.

Cheung captioned the post: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ.”

The White House responded by posting the eyes emoji, while Minaj herself replied with an American flag emoji and the grinning face with sweat emoji.

While the suggestion may or may not have been made in jest, many made the same point and were completely baffled that this is the timeline we live in.

“We are literally living in a SNL skit. What the f**k is going on?” someone asked.

Another argued: “We are living in the stupidest timeline.”

One person said: “Imagine waking up from a 10 year coma and see Nicki Minaj might be the White House press secretary.”

“Even Ryan Murphy couldn’t write something this ridiculous,” someone else said.

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