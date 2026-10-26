Trump's discovered another basic word ‘a lot of people’ don’t know about

US president Donald Trump has previously enjoyed reminding us that the word ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’ in it because “a lot of people don’t know”, and now, he’s moved on to claim a lot of people are unfamiliar with the definition of ‘incumbent’.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, the 80-year-old discussed the Alaska gubernatorial race, which the Trump administration has spoken out against and sued to block the certification of if the Republican candidate loses.

He said: “I think other than the problem we have with respect to the Daniel Sullivan name being put on the ballot. This is Senator Dan Sullivan – they made it very unclear, and I think it’s very unfair.

“And then you have ranked choice voting, which is as crooked as can be, so we shouldn’t have ranked choice voting. But on his own, Dan Sullivan would win easily, but the Democrats have put another guy named Dan Sullivan – in this case, Daniel Sullivan – on the ballot, and that’s very unfair, that’s just outright cheating.

“So we’re before the court to see what you can do but people are totally confused. They shouldn’t be confused when voting.

“At least let them use the name ‘Senator Dan Sullivan’ instead of ‘incumbent’, ‘cause a lot of people don’t know what incumbent means.”

The comments have since sparked ridicule online, with podcaster Keith Olbermann writing: “Translation: HE just found out what ‘incumbent’ means”:

MeidasTouch tweeted that it’s “always telling when Trump just learns what something means”:

“Are MAGAS that f***ing dumb,” asked progressive commentator Alex Cole:

Fellow commentator Molly Ploffkins said: “The same people who don’t know ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’”:

And another claimed: “‘A lot of people’ usually just means him five minutes ago”:





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