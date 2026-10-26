Trump’s 1,300-word Truth Social rant about Bill Maher gets the meme treatment

US president Donald Trump has shared many a rant on his Truth Social platform over the years, but people were left shocked on Sunday when he penned a post attacking talk show host Bill Maher with a word count of more than 1,300 words.

Yes, really.

The post on Sunday followed Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, in which former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made an appearance, and the TV host ridiculed Trump's comments about Ohio senator Jon Husted's ass.

Needless to say, we’re not going to subject you to the whole thing, so in a more condensed summary, the 80-year-old branded the comedian a “complete and total loser” with a “Low Rated Show on equally Low Rated HBO”, and said he uses a “laughter machine” on the show, when he actually has a live studio audience.

“He doesn’t think it was a good thing to take the Nuclear Weapon away from Iran, which shows you that he is not very smart. If I allowed them to obtain a Nuclear Weapon, the World would be a different place right now,” he said.

The convicted felon then turned his attention to the dinners he had with Maher, the first of which happened last year and resulted in the host describing the president as ”gracious and measured”, in contrast to the “crazy” individual seen on TV.

Trump wrote: “We had our first meeting, Bill was very nervous. He asked for a drink.

“Overall, I thought it was a good meeting. It didn’t last four hours, it lasted two hours, maybe less, and everybody was happy. We have the timestamps.

“I learned nothing, and felt it was a waste of time. After the first dinner, Bill Maher was friendly, I guess, everyone walked away pleased.”

Then, referring to another dinner with Maher on October 15, Trump went on to say: “After the second dinner, Bill’s ‘show’ was far worse than the first. He went crazy! He’s gutless, because he enjoyed every minute.”

And while Trump loves a renovation project, the president said he was “not building a swimming pool in the White House Briefing Room, and never had any intention of doing so”, but that he is thinking about “moving the Press, and putting them in a different location”.

Trump addressed Maher directly towards the end of the post when he told him: “Don’t call anymore, It’s useless, and tell [producer] Chuck LaBella not to call so much, and say how much you love ‘TRUMP,’ and want to get together, because you’re a hopeless guy, who is just trying to cater to your small group of “fans.”

“You’re also a coward who is afraid to tell the truth about how well our Country is running because of your few “fans,” and how badly the Dumocrats have done, almost destroying the U.S.A.

“I never watched your show much, but I will never watch it again, because it is nothing more than FAKE NEWS that America, and the World, is unfortunately subjected to.”

But of course, this isn’t the full rant, which has since been ridiculed online over its length:

“This is how I start a thread about how to buy pants,” commented menswear writer Derek Guy:

Angry Staffer asked: “Who is reading all that bulls***?”:

Republicans against Trump referenced a classic meme and said: “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened”:

Political commentator Covie described it as “an entire dissertation”:





Filmmaker Morgan J Freeman said: “When the President has this much free time, this many grievances, and this little impulse control, we’re in much bigger trouble than Bill Maher”:

Vanity Fair’s Washington correspondent Aidan McLoughlin tweeted: “One week until the midterms. Trump: here’s 1,300 words on why Bill Maher sucks”:

Commentator Brian Krassenstein said: “This is not normal”:

And Jemele Hill, contributing writer for The Atlantic, tweeted: “This is what all that glazing gets you. Embarrassing for all involved”:

Maher is yet to comment publicly on the post.

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