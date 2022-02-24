After Vladimir Putin launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine last night, people have been on edge about the subsequent consequences of the strike, with dozens of deaths already reported.

Explosions were reported in the outskirts of the cities of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Kiev.

Although Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law on all territories of the state and has urged people to stay at home, it hasn't stopped many from attempting to flee and seek safety.

President Putin has claimed he is helping with the "denazification" of Ukraine with the attack. He also simultaneously warned other countries not to get involved, saying: "If you do you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history”.

A flight radar map shows aircrafts being diverted around Ukraine after the country closed its airspace to civilian flights, with the visual being absolutely chilling.

"Never in my life I expected to see this," commented one person in disbelief.

"Once again we are living through catastrophic historical events. This image would be an excellent teaching tool for a 'what do you notice, what do you wonder' activity today, and years from now when we teach about today. Help students understand the significance," wrote one teacher on Twitter.

"A hole punched in the continent," wrote Twitter account @delexical.

"Oh. Wow," replied one user, adding, "Not only am I disturbed by the sight of the hole, but honestly also by the number of planes in the sky over the continent."

Follow Indy100's live blog here for more updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

