Celebrity engagements have become somewhat of a size-off when it comes to rings.

Carmen Montero Mundt recently copped a huge eight-carat piece from George Russell, while Hailey Bieber's $1 million rock from Justin Bieber cemented the oval as the style of its time, and Zendaya's five-carat cushion-cut has sparked a vintage revival.

However, few have managed to come close to Georgina Rodriguez when it comes to scale, after Cristiano Ronaldo proposed with a 37-carat diamond (yes, really) worth up to $5 million in 2025.

That's why it's perhaps even more surprising to learn that when the couple tied the knot on 11 August this year, they kept it a more low-key affair, opting to say 'I do' from the comfort of their living room in Portugal.

While they've vowed to have a big blowout in the future, the significance of the date marked 10 years since they first met in a Gucci store in Madrid.

But, despite their family being at the heart of this celebration, it's worth acknowledging that it wouldn't be a Ronaldo-Rodriguez wedding without some seriously impressive jewellery on display - and it was plentiful to say but the least.

Photographed for Vogue throughout the day (which included a gym workout, time spent with their children, and the religious civil ceremony), Georgina was spotted in over 300 carats worth of diamonds, which have even more significance than the dramatics of their sparkle.

The 32-year-old wore rare pieces from Chopard's Garden of Kalahari suite, created from a single 342-carat rough diamond which produced 23 D-colour, Flawless diamonds, including five weighing more than 20 carats.

While she's a brand ambassador, few people have access to such a coveted - and valuable - set of diamonds.

"It was at the heart of a deposit mined in Karowe, Botswana, that this exceptional stone was found", the Chopard website reads.

"Born of the volcanic rock known as kimberlite, formed at high temperatures and pressures across endless ages, this diamond enshrines a sense of permanence and the strength of the ties that bind human beings to the earth."

The resulting pieces are inspired by flowers and nature, with some of Georgina's picks including a cuff bracelet adorned with two emerald-cut diamonds, and two rings, of which one bears the 20-carat cushion-cut diamond.

The standout, however, was a layered necklace bound together with a huge central stone, which the model and influencer brazenly wore while lounging by the pool.

“The 50-carat round brilliant at the centre [of the neklace] is D-colour, which is the highest colour grade for a white diamond - then you have Flawless clarity on top of that", wedding jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, Founder of Abelini says.

"At 50 carats, that combination is extraordinary. As a diamond gets larger, there is simply more material in which colour or inclusions can reveal themselves, so retaining that level of purity at this scale is exceptionally rare.”

“The original rough was also Type IIa, which is a very specialist designation, but an important one here", he continues.

"Type IIa diamonds contain extremely little nitrogen and represent only a small proportion of natural diamonds. They are prized for their chemical purity and can have exceptional transparency.”

For perspective, Nilesh says the central stone alone is difficult to compare with a conventional engagement diamond: “A one-carat diamond is already a substantial centre stone for many engagement rings. Georgina had a single round brilliant weighing 50 times that around her neck, and we haven’t even started talking about the rest of the necklace.”

In its full configuration, the Garden of Kalahari necklace includes the 50-carat round brilliant alongside a 26-carat heart, a 25-carat pear and a 6.41-carat brilliant, as well as approximately another 140 carats of pear, brilliant and marquise-cut diamonds.

“The necklace alone can carry roughly 247 carats of diamonds, depending on how its detachable elements are configured. And what makes that number almost ridiculous is that the 25-carat pear and 26-carat heart would normally be the centrepiece of any necklace they were put into. Here, they are sharing attention with a 50-carat D-Flawless round brilliant.”

“You effectively have several headline diamonds in one jewel. There isn’t really a supporting act,” he adds.

While Chopard has never publicly disclosed the price of the jewellery, other experts have predicted that their combined estimated value is around $75 million - a far cry from the simplistic Gucci suit she wore for the occasion along with a thin, gold wedding band.

“The Chopard pieces are museum-level High Jewellery. Her engagement ring is already spectacular. The little gold wedding band has a completely different job. It is the piece she can put on every morning when the 50-carat diamond is safely back in a vault", Nilesh notes.

“I was right that the wedding band might be the quietest jewel she wore. What I underestimated was quite how loud everything else was going to be.”

Why not read...

The details on Carmen Montero Mundt’s huge ring following engagement to George Russell

Skims’ best collaboration yet is with a designer you’ve never heard of

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



