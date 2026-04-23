Kendall Jenner's dating history after Jacob Elordi rumours

Social media speculation is running wild with a new theory that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi may be dating – and the internet, as expected, has fully run with it.

Despite neither party publicly confirming or denying reports, it all kicked off during Coachella Week One, when supposed festivalgoers told pop culture account Deuxmoi that the pair were seemingly spending time together. Things escalated quickly from there, with further claims that they were spotted getting close at an afterparty hosted by Justin Bieber.

A source also told People that Jenner and Elordi have apparently been "hanging out and getting to know each other over the last couple of months." As it stands, though, it’s all still very much unconfirmed.

If anything, the speculation has done what it always does... opened the floodgates online.

And this time, it’s also sparked a wave of commentary about Jenner’s alleged dating history, with fans on social media revisiting her long list of supposed high-profile relationships and calling it, in classic internet fashion, "immaculate".

Harry Styles

Jenner and Styles were first rumoured to be dating in 2013, when they were spotted at Craig's restaurant together in West Hollywood. There were more public sightings over the next few years, from ski slopes to Caribbean holidays together.

In a conversation with ET's Kevin Frazer, Khloe Kardashian seemingly confirmed their relationship.

"They were hanging out together. Do I think they're dating? Yes. I don't know if they're, like, boyfriend-girlfriend," Kardashian shared in 2016. "Nowadays, I don't know, people are weird with stuff. So I don't know their 'title,' but I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that's dating. I would call that dating."

In a feature with Rolling Stone, Styles also hinted that Jenner was a source of inspiration for his 2017 album. "She's a huge part of the album," he tells the magazine, while sweetly adding, "Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap … and hope they know it's just for them."

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Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny and Jenner were linked in an on-and-off relationship from early 2023 through to late 2024. Their relationship first came to public attention around February 2023.

They were later seen together at high-profile events such as Coachella and the Met Gala. By December 2023, they were believed to have split, though they briefly reconnected in 2024.

They eventually parted ways again, reportedly due to busy and conflicting schedules. Despite this, the pair are said to have remained on friendly terms.

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Devin Booker

Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker were rumoured to have been involved in a relationship spanning roughly 2020 to 2022.

Despite remaining private about their status, Booker shared a flirty exchange earlier this year in response to Jenner's Super Bowl ad.

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A$AP Rocky

In August 2016, Us Weekly reported that Kendall Jenner was "full-on dating" rapper A$AP Rocky.

Around the same time, the pair were also spotted together at one of Kanye West's shows, which added to speculation about their relationship.

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Blake Griffin

Around 2017 and into 2018, Jenner was linked to NBA player Blake Griffin in what was described as a brief romance. The pair are thought to have grown close during the summer of 2017.

Their involvement reportedly didn’t last long and had ended by the start of 2018.

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Ben Simmons

Basketball player Ben Simmons and Jenner were rumoured to be dating from mid-2018 to May 2019.

They generally avoided public attention, rarely sharing details of their romance online. Jenner kept a minimal presence on Simmons’ social media, but she did make appearances at several of his Philadelphia 76ers games, showing support from the stands.

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Indy100 reached out to Kendall Jenner's representative for comment

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