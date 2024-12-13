Influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul Matilda Djerf has dominated our Instagram feeds for years - but now she's hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The 27-year-old from Sweden has long painted the picture-perfect Scandinavian lifestyle but those behind-the-scenes at her brand, Djerf Avenue, have made accusations of bullying and "psychological terror" in a new documentary.

Claims originally published in Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet accuse Djerf of scolding staff in front of entire teams, commenting on the weight of models during photoshoots and even forcing an employee to scrub her personal office toilet after finding out they used it by mistake.

Now, fans are preparing for her downfall, with the brand's ethos claiming to focus on size diversity, mental health awareness and product quality - all things which have been brought into question.

What was said about Matilda Djerf in the documentary?

As well as a newspaper report, a short documentary-film about the working conditions at Djerf Avenue was released, with the identities of employees past and present hidden so they could share their stories.

“I have never been so afraid of a person in my entire life,” one person said on camera. "I have never been in a workplace where I had a panic attack but when I did for the first time, she scolded me. Afterwards, I just sat there and shook", another recalled, with several employees claiming they lost sleep and suffered with anxiety after working at Djerf Avenue.

There was also the story about a Djerf Avenue photoshoot which prompted Matilda to comment on the body of a plus-size model. Despite often using a diverse range of women on their social media accounts, employees claim it was all for show. During a shoot Matilda was involved with, seeing photos of the model, the 27-year-old allegedly remarked: "She looks so f****** fat in these clothes".

Arguably the most infamous claim from this saga is about Matilda's personal office toilet. The founder reportedly refused to share a bathroom with regular staff and reserved her personal toilet for her "favourite" employees. Photos show a sign on the door of the bathroom in question, which reads "please do not use".

However claims made suggest the sign had fallen off one day, prompting a Djerf Avenue employee to use it without realising. When Matilda learned of this, she reportedly made the person in question scrub it before she would go near it again.

How did the internet respond to accusations against Matilda Djerf?

Some re-thought their purchasing habits...

While others hoped it would start a bigger dialogue around toxic work environments.

But some were never really inspired by her in the first place.

Has Matilda Djerf responded to the comments made about her?

Responding to the criticism about her and the environment at Djerf Avenue, the influencer said in a statement: "I take the criticism that has come forward very seriously and want to be clear that a safe and respectful work environment is crucial for me, both as a person and as the founder of Djerf Avenue.

"If any staff member has felt mistreated or ill-equipped in their role due to my actions, that is something I am truly sorry for and apologise for. It was never my intention to contribute to a work environment that negatively affects anyone and I am sorry there are employees who have had such experiences.

"However I do not recognise myself in all the claims that have been made and choose not to comment on individual cases. However I think it is valuable that this is highlighted, as it gives both me and Djerf Avenue the opportunity to develop and become better.

"I want to emphasize that I take my responsibility and see this as an opportunity to reflect, develop and contribute to a better culture for all employees at Djerf Avenue. I will work actively with my leadership and, among other things, continue to receive support from a coach."

