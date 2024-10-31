Ingredient behind McDonald's 'deadly' virus outbreak identified and recalled

US authorities have identified the McDonald's ingredient behind the E coli outbreak that saw 90 people get sick, 27 of which were hospitalised while an elderly man in Colorado died.

E coli is often "transmitted to humans primarily through consumption of contaminated foods, such as raw or undercooked ground meat products, raw milk, and contaminated raw vegetables and sprouts," as per the World Health Organisation.

In a statement issued by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they identified the "likely" ingredient as "fresh, slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders and other menu items from McDonald's".

The onions were supplied by Taylor Farms, which was contacted directly by the CDC, and the produce has since been recalled. McDonald's has also pulled the onions.

Last week, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert, reporting at least 49 illnesses across 10 states.

McDonald’s stores in the UK and Ireland have not been affected.

However, the outbreak hit shares last week with reports suggesting they had dropped as much as 6 per cent last Wednesday morning.

Its market value has fallen to about 215 billion US dollars (£166 billion) from over 225 billion dollars (£174 billion) on 22 October – the day of the CDC announcement.

McDonald’s USA president, Joe Erlinger, told NBC last week: "We are very confident that you can go to McDonald’s and enjoy our classics.

"I want to say to our consumers that you can confidently go to McDonald’s today.

"We took swift action yesterday to remove the quarter pounder from our menu.

"If there has been contaminated product within our supply chain, it’s very likely worked itself through that supply chain already."

Indy100 reached out to McDonald's for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.