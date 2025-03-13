New details about the impact of the Chicxulub asteroid - the one which wiped out the dinosaurs - have been revealed after researchers created a new map of "mega ripples" on the seafloor.

Around 66 million years ago (during the Cretaceous era), the space rock's impact resulted in a global tsunami. Scientists discovered in a recent study published in the Marine Geology journal that this caused mega ripples on the seafloor.

These really were mega ripples, too, reaching the heights of a five-story building. They also covered more area than was estimated previously.

As a result of this new information, it helps experts can learn about the impact of tsunamis and mega ripples caused by space rock crashing down to Earth.

The Chicxulub asteroid is thought to be nearly 10 km wide, according to past studies. A huge tsunami occurred when the asteroid hit the water located Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula.

Additionally, unique geographical formations underground created by these waves in Louisiana have also been discovered by scientists at depths up to 1.5km (5,000ft) below.

These fossilised ripples were made when there was a big inflow of water that later retreated.

We can learn more about the tsunami's direction and impression thanks to a new 3-dimensional map of fossil ripples which cover an area of 2,400sqkm (900sqm)

The direction of the tsunami’s source was found to be the tip of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula after researchers were able to see asymmetrical sides of these fossil ripples pointing south-southeast.

Furthermore, mega ripples differ from how sea waves create ripples on sand beaches, and this is because a massive earthquake following the impact event seems to have first fluidised a layer of sediment, which was then shaped into waveforms by high-speed tsunami waves.

“We propose that the mega ripples were formed in these muds by fluid traction of the tsunami in much the same way that water waves are formed by the traction of wind and the forms persisted in the muds as the tsunami waned,” scientists noted.

The mega ripples map could help us further understand the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs as well as assist as a tool to predict the impact of future tsunamis.

