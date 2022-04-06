Meghan Markle is trying to trademark the word "archetypes," which she recently revealed would be the name for her debut podcast series on Spotify.

According to etymonline, the word archetype first entered the English language around the 1540s and has Latin and Greek origins.

According to reports, Archewell Audio, one of the companies founded by Meghan and Prince Harry after they stepped down from their royal duties, applied to trademark the ancient word to the United States Patent and Trademark Office last month.

The application was filed in Delaware by the couple’s company and not Spotify. Per the Daily Mail, the use of the trademarked word would cover service "in the fields of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women."

This would include everything from podcasts, television programs, DVDs, and more entertainment services.

The road to successfully trademarking this work isn't without its legal challenges. Currently, there is a company that sells skincare and cleaning products under the same name, which Daily Mail reported already established a trademark.

The Archewell Foundation announced the launch of the royal couple’s upcoming Spotify podcast debuting this summer.

The podcast, ‘Archetypes’ will be hosted by Meghan who plans to be speaking to historians, experts, and woman who have experienced being typecast.

In a teaser trailer for the Archewell Audio project, Meghan can be heard saying: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?"

"This is Archetypes. the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she continues, adding: "I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

The Duke and Duchess reportedly signed a deal worth $25 million back in 2020.

Additionally, an Archewell spokesperson told The Independent that the company is encouraged by ongoing conversations with senior leadership, and is working towards policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness and support transparency - particularly as they've played a key part in stopping the spread of misinformation.

