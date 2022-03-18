Meghan Markle's $25 million podcast debut is coming this summer

Meghan Markle’s debut podcast series for Spotify will be released this summer.



After reportedly signing a deal worth $25 million back in 2020, both The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to produce and release content.



An Archewell spokesperson told The Independent that the company is encouraged by ongoing conversations with senior leadership, and is working towards policies, practices and strategies meant to raise creator awareness and support transparency - particularly as they've played a key part in stopping the spread of misinformation.

