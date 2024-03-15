Michael Imperioli, star of The Sopranos and The White Lotus, was interrupted by climate protesters during a Broadway performance on Thursday night (March 14).

Imperioli was starring in a production of the Ibsen play An Enemy Of The People alongside Succession star Jeremy Strong when the show was temporarily paused.

Imperioli stayed in character while one protestor stood up and walked towards the stage, shouting at him to leave without breaking character.

The play itself sees the characters address a town hall gathering, with the production inviting some audience members seated to resemble participants in a meeting.

During the performance on Thursday night at the Circle in the Square Theatre, protesters emerged from the crowd, revealing T-shirts with climate change messages on them.

A clip was posted by a social media account for a group calling themselves Extinction Rebellion NYC showing a man enter the performance area and disrupt the play.

The clip sees the man say: “I object to the silencing of scientists. I am very, very sorry to interrupt your night and this amazing performance. I am a theater artist, I work in the theater professionally and I am throwing my career.”

Imperioli responded by shouting: “You need to leave. You’re interrupting.”

More protesters emerged from the audience shouting slogans like “no Broadway on a dead planet” and “no theatre on a dead planet”.

