Every Michelle Trachtenberg TV show and film you should watch following death aged 39

Following the sad news of Michelle Trachtenberg's death, fans are remembering some of the generation-defining TV shows and films she was best-known for during her career.

While she started off in TV commercials from the age of three, her first mainstream recurring role was on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete which aired from 1994-1997, before truly making a name for herself starring in EuroTrip in 2004 alongside Matt Damon.

However, Gen Z will best remember her from Gossip Girl, where she came along as Georgina Sparks between 2008-2012 - as the messy socialite trying to wreak havoc among the Upper-East Siders.

Trachtenberg, who was 39 at the time of her death, is believed to have died of natural causes, and no further details have yet been released.

Her Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively paid tribute to her, writing:"She laughed the fullest at someone's joke... she cared deeply about her work, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.

"The real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear."

One thing's certain: She was the centre point of some of our favourite comfort shows and films over the years.

Here's what you should watch if you want to get familiar with Michelle Trachtenberg's work...

Gossip Girl

Between 2008 and 2012, Trachtenberg starred in 28 episodes of hit teenage TV show, Gossip Girl, alongside Blake Lively and Leighton Meester. She played the role of Georgina Sparks, a rebellious socialite who turned up to see her old friends from the Upper-East Side - and cause trouble, becoming Serena Van Der Woodsen's (Lively) frenemy. Naturally, she later re-appeared in the series 'totally transformed' at Bible camp, but it doesn't take long for the old Georgina to show up. Prepare for a major twist in the season four finale.

17 Again

Starring alongside 'it' boy of the moment in 2009, Zac Efron, Trachtenberg took on the role of Maggie O'Donnell in 17 Again. The general gist of the comedy is similar to that of Freaky Friday - a middle-aged guy with no prospects get the chance to go back and re-do high school all over again and gets re-transformed into his younger-self. It's also the perfect chance for him to connect with his kids, who want nothing to do with him. Trachtenberg plays the daughter of Mike O'Donnell (the lead character played by Efron), who finds herself shrouded in confusion when she meets a seemingly "cool" guy at school - that would turn out to be her dad.

Inspector Gadget

Starring as Penny in 1999 when she was just 14 years old, Trachtenberg was a firm-favourite in Disney spy film, Inspector Gadget, alongside Matthew Broderick.

Broderick's character, John Brown, is injured in an explosion plotted by an evil mastermind. When he's helped to rebuild his limbs through the power of robots, he's given the nickname 'Inspector Gadget', and uses the title to go on a mission to find who was behind the incident - with some help from his niece, Penny (Trachtenberg).

Harriet the Spy

One of her first mainstream roles, Trachtenberg played the leading role in Harriet the Spy in 1996. The story followed a young girl destined to be a spy, writing every detail of her life into a diary that suddenly goes astray, putting her friendships at risk.

Her co-star, Rosie O'Donnell has paid tribute to her following her death.

"I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped," O'Donnell said in a statement.

Another cast mate, J. Smith-Cameron, said: "Her natural ebullient nature was ratcheted up into giddiness as she tried to learn how to handle all that came with that. She was a very charming little girl.

"Years later we found each other on social media and connected briefly. She was always very warm toward me. I feel very shocked and unsettled to hear of her passing."

EuroTrip

One of Trachtenberg's best-known films was 2004 comedy, EuroTrip.

"When Scott and his high school lover break up after graduation, he travels to Europe to search for his pen pal, Mieke, after angering her", the plot reads.

Trachtenberg played Jenny, a friend of Scott and his buddy, Cooper, who is also on her own European trip to Paris with her sister, and decides to link up with the pair and help them on their quest for romance.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Michelle Trachtenberg played Buffy's younger sister Dawn Summers in the beloved series Buffy The Vampire Slayer between 2000 and 2003.

Dawn was introduced at the start of the fifth season, and it would turn out that Dawn had originally been the mystical "key" to unlocking dimensions and was made into Buffy's sister so the Slayer would protect her.

Trachtenberg was nominated for a number of awards for this role, including a Teen Choice Award.

Ice Princess

Princess Diaries fans will love Ice Princess, a 2005 sports-comedy from the same creator (Meg Cabot), following the story of an intellectual teen bound for Harvard, who accidentally becomes a figure skating sensation.

Trachtenberg plays the leading role of Casey Carlyle, and stars alongside Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall in the film.

"Rest in peace, sweet Michelle", her co-star posted on Instagram, alongside a snap of the pair on set.

Rest in peace, Michelle Trachtenberg (1985-2025)

