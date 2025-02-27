Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39 after being found at her New York apartment on Wednesday (26 February).

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time," read a statement from Trachtenberg’s representative, Gary Mantoosh.

The NYPD confirmed they found Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive" and was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.

Her cause of death is not yet known, though according to a source, police are not treating it as suspicious, as per the New York Post. An investigation by the New York Medical Examiner is underway.

Trachtenberg starred in several iconic titles including Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ice Princess and 17 Again.

Tributes have since flooded social media with Blake Lively and Rosie O’Donnell leading the heartfelt messages.

Lively, who starred in Gossip Girl alongside Trachtenberg, shared a snap of the pair on the first day they met.

"Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself," Lively wrote.

"Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear."

She continued: "The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Ed Westwick shared a photo of Trachtenberg, writing: "So sad to hear the passing of @michelletrachtenberg sending prayers".

Fans also took to social media to share their heartfelt condolences, with one writing: "Rest well, Michelle Trachtenberg. Gone too soon, but never forgotten."

Another penned: "When I saw this I thought it was a clickbait scam post, but sadly it's true. Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away at age 39. Way too young."

A third added: "Michelle Trachtenberg has sadly passed away at the age of 39. Rest in peace icon".

Rest in peace, Michelle Trachtenberg (1985-2025)

