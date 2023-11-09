Ed Westwick drops hint we could soon see Gossip Girl reboot with original cast

Ed Westwick has admitted that he would love to revive his Gossip Girl character Chuck Bass, either in a solo spin-off or with the original cast.

The actor was on TikTok live when fans quizzed him over whether he was still in touch with his fellow Upper East siders.

"We all live in different countries", he admitted. "Hey let's get that original reboot or something like that."

We'll be waiting patiently.