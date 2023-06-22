Does the missing Titanic submarine have a toilet?

Resurfaced footage of OpenGate's missing Titan shows just how claustrophobic the missing submarine is.

The craft containing five people went missing on Sunday (18 June) after passengers set off to discover the Titanic wreckage.



Aboard the missing sub are British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, along with Surrey-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood.

An old submarine tour video shows the cramped conditions of the vessel, which is the size of a minivan. It contains no seats, one tiny toilet and is navigated by a video game-like controller.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush said that the Titan is one of few that includes a private toilet on board.

It is located at the front of the submarine, with a small curtain to pull across when in use. During that time, the driver turns up the onboard music.

OceanGate's website also recommends passengers of the £250,000 expedition "restrict your diet before and during the dive to reduce the likelihood that you will need to use the facilities."

It comes after the US Coast Guard announced earlier on Wednesday (21 June) that the Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises.

They tweeted: "Three vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday morning, the John Cabot has side scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin."

Rear Admiral John Mauger told CBS News: "This is an incredibly complex site there, you have to remember that it’s the wreck site of the Titanic, so there is a lot of metal and different objects in the water around the site.

"That’s why it’s so important that we’ve engaged experts from the navy that understand the science behind noise and can classify or give us better information about what the source of that noise may be.

"In the meantime, it’s something, it’s a target, it’s a focus for us to look at.

"We’ve deployed the remote-operated vehicles and the surface vessel, the Canadian Coast Guard surface vessel, that has sonar capability in the vicinity of that to see if we can detect anything in the water in that area."

