Olympic hero Mo Farah has been targeted with horrendous abuse after opening up about being trafficked to the UK as a child.
In a documentary that will air on Wednesday (13 July), Farah revealed how he was trafficked to London from Djibouti at nine years of age by a stranger under a false name, and forced to work as a domestic servant.
While the vast majority of Brits have praised Farah for his brave decision to reveal the truth, some have shockingly stated that he should be deported.
Some horrified Twitter users shared screengrabs of tweets they had seen calling on the authorities to investigate Farah and the awarding of his knighthood, as well as other xenophobic abuse.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Sharing a shocking tweet by conservative journalist Kathy Gyngell, one person wrote: “Conservative woman’s first thought upon hearing that #MoFarah was trafficked as a child. A deep, incurable sickness.”
\u201cConservative woman\u2019s first thought upon hearing that #MoFarah was trafficked as a child. A deep, incurable sickness.\u201d— Brendan May (@Brendan May) 1657610603
Journalist Otto English shared anoter series of tweets: “Inevitably, w**kers who haven't contributed one scintilla of the amount of pride that Mo Farah has brought to this country are now calling for his deportation.”
\u201cInevitably, wankers who haven't contributed one scintilla of the amount of pride that Mo Farah has brought to this country are now calling for his deportation.\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1657610676
Someone else questioned: “Imagine this being your reaction to the Mo Farah story??
"They're dead, these people. Dead inside.”
\u201cImagine this being your reaction to the Mo Farah story??\nThey're dead, these people. Dead inside.\u201d— Phil Harrison (@Phil Harrison) 1657579070
Another person replied, writing: “There's no soul there. Nothing at all.”
\u201c@MrPMHarrison There's no soul there. Nothing at all.\u201d— Phil Harrison (@Phil Harrison) 1657579070
The Guardian reports that in the documentary, Farah expressed some concern about what this revelation may do to his immigration status.
But, a Home Office spokesperson confirmed to the publication: “No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong.”
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.