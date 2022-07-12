Olympic hero Mo Farah has been targeted with horrendous abuse after opening up about being trafficked to the UK as a child.

In a documentary that will air on Wednesday (13 July), Farah revealed how he was trafficked to London from Djibouti at nine years of age by a stranger under a false name, and forced to work as a domestic servant.

While the vast majority of Brits have praised Farah for his brave decision to reveal the truth, some have shockingly stated that he should be deported.

Some horrified Twitter users shared screengrabs of tweets they had seen calling on the authorities to investigate Farah and the awarding of his knighthood, as well as other xenophobic abuse.

Sharing a shocking tweet by conservative journalist Kathy Gyngell, one person wrote: “Conservative woman’s first thought upon hearing that #MoFarah was trafficked as a child. A deep, incurable sickness.”

Journalist Otto English shared anoter series of tweets: “Inevitably, w**kers who haven't contributed one scintilla of the amount of pride that Mo Farah has brought to this country are now calling for his deportation.”

Someone else questioned: “Imagine this being your reaction to the Mo Farah story??

"They're dead, these people. Dead inside.”

Another person replied, writing: “There's no soul there. Nothing at all.”

The Guardian reports that in the documentary, Farah expressed some concern about what this revelation may do to his immigration status.

But, a Home Office spokesperson confirmed to the publication: “No action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and to suggest otherwise is wrong.”

