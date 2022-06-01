79
Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram speaks out over racist messages
Moses Ingram

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram has posted a heartfelt message opening up on the racist abuse she's suffered since the release of the show on Disney+.

In fact, the hate was so predictable that Lucasfilm told the actress to prepare herself before it came out.

"Long story short, there are hundreds of those," Moses said in a video. "But I think the thing that bothers me is that like, sort of this feeling that I’ve had inside of myself."

The 29-year-old went on to share some of the horrific messages she'd received.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)