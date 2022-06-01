Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram speaks out over racist messages

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram has posted a heartfelt message opening up on the racist abuse she's suffered since the release of the show on Disney+.

In fact, the hate was so predictable that Lucasfilm told the actress to prepare herself before it came out.

"Long story short, there are hundreds of those," Moses said in a video. "But I think the thing that bothers me is that like, sort of this feeling that I’ve had inside of myself."

The 29-year-old went on to share some of the horrific messages she'd received.



