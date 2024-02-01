Mother banned for promoting OnlyFans at her kid's school

A Florida school has banned a mother from dropping her kids off after promoting her OnlyFans account on school grounds.

OnlyFans has become a lucrative career path for many women, with some revealing their insane monthly earnings by using the platform.

But, the often adult-themed nature of the site means that some women have suffered consequences as a result of becoming OnlyFans models.

A Christian school in Tavares, Florida banned mother Michelle Cline, who is also known by her OnlyFans persona, Piper Fawn, from dropping her children off.

It came after other parents complained that she was advertising her OnlyFans account on her car with a large sticker on her rear window.

The Liberty Christian Preparatory School took action to ban Cline from the school premises, stating she could not use the main entrance and come onto campus at all unless she removed the OnlyFans advertisement from her car.

Now, the 35-year-old mother of two said she now has to drop her children off across the busy road.

Last year, according to the New York Post, a student at the school was expelled for looking up Cline’s OnlyFans page while in school.

However, Cline has refused to remove the advertisement from her car, arguing that what she does is legal and earns an income for her family.

She explained: “For me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I didn’t break the law, I just offended people.”

Another mother at the school posted about Cline on her TikTok account, claiming that having the ad on her car window was a “threat” to her children’s “innocence” and “lustful desires”.

Despite the backlash, Cline is not going to back down and believes she is teaching her children a valuable lesson.

She explained: “I’m teaching them to stand up for themselves.”

