OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf reveals insane monthly earnings

OnlyFans model Corinna Kopf has revealed the mind-boggling amount she earns from OnlyFans each month.
The friend of David Dobrik started her 'side hustle' back in 2021, and immediately after launching, she was earning over $1 million every single month.
New stats from Influencer Marketing Hub suggest that a good month for her now can hit the $2 million mark, while a 'bad' month allegedly leaves her with a mere $680,000 entering her bank account.
