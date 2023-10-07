MrBeast plans to drop secret video from 10 years ago

Popular YouTube star MrBeast recently announced he will be sharing an incredibly old video in two years' time.

Back in 2015, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson created a three-minute clip addressed to his future self. At the time of recording, the internet star was believed to have had around 8,000 subscribers.

"When I had a few thousand subscribers I made a video predicting how many subscribers I'd have in 10 years and schedule [sic] it to manually go public in 10 years,” he wrote on X/Twitter, along with a screenshot of the video titled, “Hi Me in 10 Years”.

Excited fans soon flooded the announcement, with one writing: “Hey Siri, set reminder for MrBeast’s Hi Me in 10 years video.”

Another added: “If only your younger self knew where you would be today…”

“Hard work and dedication for the win,” one X user said.

Meanwhile, a third humoured: “I’m gonna make a video predicting what you predicted in the video you made but not release it until 10 years from now”

It comes after the YouTuber spoke out against deepfakes when his face fronted an AI scam.

A clip recently surfaced on social media which showed MrBeast “giving away iPhones”.

"You’re one of the 10,000 lucky people who will get an iPhone 15 pro for just $2," the AI version of MrBeast said in the clip. "I’m MrBeast and I am doing the world’s largest iPhone 15 giveaway."

The clip then encouraged viewers to follow a link to "claim yours now!"

The 25-year-old warned followers to not buy into it.

"Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem," he wrote on social media.

