MrBeast is the latest celeb calling out AI deepfake scams

MrBeast has become the latest celebrity to tackle AI deepfakes, calling on social media to do more.

"Lots of people are getting this deepfake scam ad of me… are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes? This is a serious problem," the famed YouTuber posted to X/Twitter.



MrBeast included a clip that has been circulating online, that shows an AI version of him saying he's giving away iPhones.

"You’re one of the 10,000 lucky people who will get an iPhone 15 pro for just $2," the deceiving clip said. "I’m MrBeast and I am doing the world’s largest iPhone 15 giveaway."

The clip then encouraged viewers to follow a link to "claim yours now!"

It comes after Tom Hanks was targeted by artificial intelligence after one company featured him in a dental advert without his consent.

The Hollywood actor was forced to speak out about the fake ad, writing: "There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

The surge of AI scams is nothing new, following an alarming – and more sinister rise – in AI-generated porn, mostly targeting female influencers and celebrities.

Billie Eilish previously fell victim to the fake tech in one NSFW incident – which saw a video eventually removed from social media after being viewed 11 million times.



A separate incident saw popular Twitch streamer Sweet Anita horrified to learn her face had been used in X-rated material.

Worryingly, there's not much legal action that can be taken either.

Cybersecurity expert and What the Hack podcast host Adam Levin toldIndy100 that "as long as every party involved is a legal adult, there aren’t very many laws on the books to prevent or punish the distribution of illicit content".

He claimed "it’s nearly impossible to remove any content published online, pornographic or otherwise," before adding: "That said, if all the parties are known, there may be legally actionable kinds of deepfake porn content."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.