Mystery of ancient tradition makes it special, says Scots town’s Burryman

The man at the centre of a Scottish town’s centuries-old “Burryman” tradition says the mystery behind the unusual costume he wears each year is what makes it special.

Each year, Andrew Taylor dons a stifling costume covered head-to-toe in plant burrs and walks a nine-mile route around South Queensferry as part of the town’s fair week.

Along the way, he will stop around 20 times to receive a dram of whisky or collect a cash donation which goes to local charities.

The Burryman is assisted in his journey by men on either side who hold up his arms on poles, while a bell-ringer announces “hip, hip hooray, it’s the Burryman’s day!”

The Burryman is helped by two assistants

On Friday, Mr Taylor, who lives in the town near Edinburgh, will become the Burryman for the 14th time in his life.

The 43-year-old’s predecessor as Burryman interviewed him to make sure he had the right attitude to take on the local tradition.

Thought to date back around 400 years, there are a number of theories around the origin of the Burryman character, including a celebration of the changing of the seasons.

Mr Taylor, who works as an environmental warden for Edinburgh council, said he had been taught that the Burryman represented a scapegoat for the town who would take away bad luck.

The Burryman drinks whisky as he walks around the town

He told the PA News agency that an overcast day tends to make the walk easier, saying: “Over the 13 years I’ve been doing it, we’ve encountered every bit of weather you can imagine.

“The weather’s never defeated us, put it that way.”

Fortunately, Mr Taylor likes whisky, though he is careful to pace himself as he will be taking about 20 drams throughout the day.

The feeling of community spirit is what motivates him and his team.

He said: “It brings everybody out, you sense the good community spirit while you’re doing it.

“I think it’s very important to keep going.”

Mr Taylor said he is happy to continue being the Burryman for years to come, saying it is one of very few similar local traditions associated with Scottish towns or villages.

He said: “The most amazing thing about it is, I don’t think anybody can say for certain why the Burryman started, we’ve all have our different stories.

“It’s got that lovely mystery about it, I really think that’s what makes it what it is.”