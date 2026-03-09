Steam Machine release date official update from Valve

Valve has shared an update on plans for Steam Machine's release date after causing concern it could be delayed beyond 2026.

In a blog post reviewing Steam's 2025, Valve reportedly initially said: "We hope to ship in 2026 but as we shared recently, memory and storage shortages have created challenges for us."

This sparked speculation the Steam Machine, which Valve has already changed plans with because of these shortages, could be delayed even further beyond 2026 as the wording "we hope" was used.

But Valve has since updated the wording on its post to reiterate despite these current challenges, the plan is still for the Steam Machine to release this year.

The update said: "We shared recently that there have been challenges with memory and storage shortages but we will be shipping all three products [Steam Machine, Frame and Controller] this year."

Valve's PR rep Kaci Aitchison Boyle also told The Verge "nothing has actually changed on our end".

The new Steam Machine / Valve

Valve confirmed in February plans for the Steam Machine were altered because of a shortage of crucial components such as RAM, GPU and memory. These shortages have also had an impact on the availability of Steam Deck consoles.

The problems have been caused by huge tech companies investing vast sums of money into building artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

In a recent update on the Steam Machine, Valve said: "When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now. But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then.

"The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).

"Our goal of shipping all three products in the first half of the year has not changed. But we have work to do to land on concrete pricing and launch dates that we can confidently announce, being mindful of how quickly the circumstances around both of those things can change."

Steam Machine is currently scheduled to release at some point in 2026.

