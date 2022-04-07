Ahead of her trip to Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi tested positive for Covid-19.

The unfortunate contraction of the widespread disease makes sense as cases around the country rise, but some fringe conspiracy theorists have concocted a more sinister reasoning for why she backed out of her trip—chalking up her contraction of coronavirus to be fake news instead.

On Thursday, China warned that it would take strong measures if the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker visited Taiwan, claiming that the visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations.

The possible visit had not been confirmed by Pelosi’s office but some Japanese and Taiwanese outlets previously reported the trip was scheduled for after she visited Japan this weekend.

But later on Thursday, it was announced by her office that Pelosi contracted the virus and that she would be obliging with proper quarantine rules - sparking some wild theories.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing firmly opposed her visit.



"If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All possible consequences that arise from this will completely be borne by the U.S. side," he said.

As conspiracy theorists do, some immediately jumped to conclusions and believed she faked her positive test.

"TOO coincidental - not buying her lie, she has been threatened by China. who doesn't give a Xhit about her PAPER HAMMER," wrote one person.

"After China posted one of its strongest warnings ever on Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi tests + for Covid-19 and cannot now undertake the controversial visit to Taiwan. By coincidence, of course! Predictably, she's 'currently asymptomatic'!" reads one tweet.

"The U.S. is scared of China, right after China WARNED the U.S, to Not allow Pelosi to go make trouble in Taiwan, she tested positive for Covid 😂 Big political win for China!"

Another said, "Pelosi, who is supposedly fully injected and boosted, gets Covid so she doesn't have to go to Taiwan. Because Chyna warned them."

"Pelosi is about to travel to Taiwan. China tells Pelosi to not travel to Taiwan. Pelosi announces that she has Covid," read another tweet.

