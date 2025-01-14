National Science And Media Museum hosts David Hockney exhibition after reopening

The National Science And Media Museum is to host an exhibition of work by artist David Hockney after it reopened earlier this month.

David Hockney: Pieced Together will run from Wednesday at the Bradford museum which closed as part of a £6 million transformation project in June 2023.

The exhibition will feature a video installation capturing Woldgate Woods in the East Riding of Yorkshire through the four seasons, with multiple screens showing different perspectives of the country lane, along with the artist’s early “joiner” photocollages, two of which are part of the museum’s collection.

One of the works on display at the exhibition (National Science And Media Museum/PA)

One of the works on display shows the museum in its early days as the National Museum Of Photography, Film And Television in 1985, and has not been on display for 25 years.

Speaking about the works, which came from his scepticism of photography’s ability to deliver a true representation of perspective, Hockney, 87, said: “The joiners were much closer to the way we actually look at things, closer to the truth of the experience.”

Jo Quinton-Tulloch, director of the museum, said: “Reopening the museum with this remarkable exhibition feels incredibly fitting.

“Bradford born, world-renowned artist David Hockney has continually pushed the boundaries of art, including in his pioneering approach to photography and film.

Hockney’s video installation at the Bradford museum (National Science And Media Museum/PA)

“David Hockney: Pieced Together provides a unique opportunity to experience this lesser-seen side to his work, including two of his iconic joiners from the museum’s collection – on display for the first time in 25 years.

“One of these joiners, created by Hockney of the museum when it first opened, weaves a lovely connection between his art and the museum itself.

“Showcasing Hockney’s ground-breaking work through his Bradford roots makes it the perfect exhibition to begin 2025 with, marking an exciting chapter in our history.”

The exhibition will run until May 18, with a “pay what you feel” ticketing policy, while visitors can also enjoy related screenings in the Pictureville Cinema.

The opening weekend will be marked with a screening of Hockney (2014), with an introduction from Kate Burnett, the exhibition’s interpretation developer, along with a showing of A Bigger Splash (1973).

It comes after Bradford was named as the UK City Of Culture for 2025, with a wide programme of events planned.