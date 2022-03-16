Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has reportedly left Iran after being detained for six years.
According to the lawyer of the British-Iranian mother and fellow detainee Anousheh Ashoori, the pair travelled to Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital this morning. Iranian media also reported that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been handed over to the UK at the airport.
Her local MP in London, Tulip Siddiq, also confirmed she was "on her way home."
"Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home," she tweeted. "I came into politics to make a difference, and right now, I'm feeling like I have. More details to follow. #FreeNazanin"
In 2016, Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, visited the country to see family for Nowruz (New Year).
She was detained at Imam Khomeini Airport and sentenced to prison after accusations of "plotting to topple the Iranian regime" – such claims she has vehemently denied.
Her husband has worked tirelessly to free her, including going on a hunger strike last year.
Naturally, after years of campaigning and fighting for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's freedom, people were ecstatic and turned to Twitter to express their joy at the "overwhelming" news.
A beautiful day for Nazanin and her family. I hope they can heal together amazing work by @TulipSiddiq on their behalf. #FreeNazaninhttps://twitter.com/tulipsiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Leshie Chandrapala (@Leshie Chandrapala) 1647434212
Well done to all those who made it happen including her brilliant husband and local MP!https://twitter.com/TulipSiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Reece (@Reece) 1647432521
Tearing up at the thought of this result, and an answer to many years of prayer. A small fragment of faith in politics is restored today. #LausDeo #FreeNazaninhttps://twitter.com/TulipSiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Dr. Sanjee Perera (@Dr. Sanjee Perera) 1647428005
INCREDIBLE NEWS!!!! All our thoughts are with Nazanin as she makes her way home! #FreeNazaninhttps://twitter.com/TulipSiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— The Guilty Feminist (@The Guilty Feminist) 1647428002
Absolutely wonderful news for Nazanin and her Family. Also amazing work from @TulipSiddiq never wavered in her work to free her. #FreeNazaninhttps://twitter.com/tulipsiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Alan Moss AKA Amos \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf39\u270a\ud83c\udf7a\u2708\ufe0f \ud83d\ude85\ud83c\udfa7 (@Alan Moss AKA Amos \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf39\u270a\ud83c\udf7a\u2708\ufe0f \ud83d\ude85\ud83c\udfa7) 1647432467
Tweet of the yearhttps://twitter.com/tulipsiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Lord Mark of East Cleveland \ud83d\udd7a\ud83c\udffc (@Lord Mark of East Cleveland \ud83d\udd7a\ud83c\udffc) 1647432933
You have. You have made a difference. @TulipSiddiq\n\nI don\u2019t know what to say about today, this is overwhelming. \n\nSafe flight, #FreeNazanin. \n\nThank God.\n\nhttps://twitter.com/tulipsiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Victoria Coren Mitchell (@Victoria Coren Mitchell) 1647427187
This is great news all credit to Richard Ratcliffe @FreeNazanin who has been an exemplary campaigner for his wife and the MP support from @TulipSiddiqhttps://twitter.com/tulipsiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Adam Boulton (@Adam Boulton) 1647430155
Beyond proud of my great friend @TulipSiddiq today - she has moved heaven and earth for years and years. Lots of emotional people in Parliament today #Nazaninhttps://twitter.com/TulipSiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Rosie Duffield MP \ud83e\udd95\ud83d\udc9c\ud83e\udd96 (@Rosie Duffield MP \ud83e\udd95\ud83d\udc9c\ud83e\udd96) 1647427450
This is amazing news!!! I pray she can return safely. The unimaginable suffering that poor woman has had to endure. Never forget Johnson\u2019s bungling as FS added more time too.https://twitter.com/TulipSiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf6fGold in the Veins... \ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\udc99 (@\ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf6fGold in the Veins... \ud83c\udf0a\ud83d\udc99) 1647427934
This is such incredible news! I am so happy for Richard and all the family. Well done @TulipSiddiq and everyone involved in bringing Nazanin home #FreeNazaninhttps://twitter.com/TulipSiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Fleur Anderson MP (@Fleur Anderson MP) 1647428943
Absolutely amazing and brilliant news. Well done all those involved and especially @TulipSiddiqhttps://twitter.com/tulipsiddiq/status/1504037872206241795\u00a0\u2026— Chris Bryant (@Chris Bryant) 1647430054
Dominic Raab has said he "cannot yet confirm the reports we have seen in the media" about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being on her way home, but it "feels like positive signs".
The deputy prime minister said during prime minister's questions: "Can I, first of all, say that I cannot yet confirm the reports we have seen in the media but of course, it feels like positive signs and, of course, no one wants more than me - but I am sure all members of the House - to see Nazanin but also all of the arbitrarily detained nationals reunited with their loved ones."
