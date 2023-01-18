Netflix hiring for new $385,000 job - but you must be able to lift 30lbs

Netflix is offering a new recruit a healthy salary of up to $385,000 (£312,000) – but they must be able to lift 30 lbs.

Now, unlike one dream job ad to watch TV shows all day, this new role requires a "passion for aviation".



The popular streaming service is on the hunt for a Northern California-based flight attendant to work on one of the company's private jets. The lead position is required to embrace the Netflix culture of freedom and responsibility, and demonstrate independence and self-motivation.

Duties will include meeting Netflix Aviation's goals for safety, security and services, inspecting cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment and delivering safety procedures before each flight.

In addition, the successful candidate must be able to carry 30 lbs as they'll be expected to load and stock the aircraft.

The ad outlined that applicants must be flexible and able to work on weekends and bank holidays. They must also be okay with domestic and long-haul flights.

The job is advertised at $60,000 (£48,300) to $385,000 (£312,000), however, "considerations can cause your compensation to vary and will also be dependent on your location".

"This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy," they continued.

Meanwhile, the streaming service's on-site memo warns future staff members that they may need to work on titles they "perceive to be harmful".

If they are offended by such content, then Netflix isn't for them.

"As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values," its Netflix Culture — Seeking Excellence reads.

"Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you," it added.

