Imagine having a job that requires so little of you it feels like you're getting paid to do nothing. Well, imagine no more because plenty of companies offer exactly that.

Whether it's paying people to scroll through social media, binge-watch shows, or even test out mattresses, companies want to better understand their audience through consumer input.

Participating in surveys or focus groups are some more popular ways people like to gain a second stream of income. But if you're looking for an interesting low-stake job that will pay you for the things you already do, this list may spark inspiration.

1. Get Paid to Watch Netflix

The elusive Netflix tagger is a career that gained popularity in 2018 after several stories about the job went viral. The duty of a tagger is to watch Netflix series then assign relevant tags to the shows, otherwise known as metadata.

This means if a show portrays violence or deals with sensitive topics, the tagger makes sure viewers can see before they watch. But it also applies to the actors in the show, the languages the show is available in, the genre the show falls in, and more.

Netflix taggers are a sought-after career and it's not known how much they truly make - although people estimate Netflix pays well.

The only downside to the job is you're not always able to pick the content you watch, so you may be stuck watching kid's shows for days.

2. Get Paid to Stand In Line

If you have a lot of patience and time on your hands you could get paid to stand in line on behalf of another person. Several companies have emerged from this niche need, like Washington D.C.-based Skip The Line.

Your whole purpose is to stand in line at an event somebody else wants to go to, whether that's to a concert, museum, restaurant or even to get a Covid test. Other companies like Task Rabbit also offer line stander positions.

ZipRecruiter estimates the average line stander gets paid $17 per hour, although that can vary on state, company, and how desirable the line you're in is.

3. Get Paid to Listen to Music

If you like finding new music, good or bad, you can get paid to listen to new artists' music on streaming platforms.

Companies like Playlist Push or Slice The Pie pay reviewers to review new artists' music on Spotify, although you have to get accepted into their program first.

HitPredictor asks users to review music to better understand if the song is going to be a hit or not. The company only pays $.02 - $.03 cents per song listened to, but music buffs may find the money racks up quickly.

4. Get Paid to Test Beds



Somebody needs to figure out which beds are too soft, too hard, and just right, and it could be you.

According to ZipRecruiter, people who test mattresses for a living make approximately $49,000 on average nationally.



In order to score the sleeping job, ZipRecruiter suggests having experience as a product tester and understanding a mattress' target demographic. The ability to fall asleep outside of your own bed is also key to authentically testing mattresses.

5. Get Paid to Be a Bridesmaid or Groomsman

Sure you can be in your close friends or family's wedding, but what if you were paid to do the same thing?

In 2015, Jen Glantz started a business called Bridesmaid For Hire, where couples pay her up to $2,000 to serve as a bridesmaid at their wedding. Now she offers classes to other people on how to be a bridesmaid so they too can become professional bridesmaids.

Similarly, Groomsman For Hire is a company that offers groomsmen services starting at $500.

6. Get Paid To Watch Dogs

Calling all animal lovers, if you want to spend your day watching dogs there are plenty of websites that can arrange that.

Wag, Rover, Petsitter, and Pawshake are just a few companies that pair you with a dog nearby to watch or walk. Although each company takes a percentage of your base pay, you can earn tips from dog owners.

An article by Buzzfeed News suggests Wag users could make up $22,000 annually if they hustle.

7. Get Paid to Read

If you're an avid reader who has some time to kill, you can get paid to read books and review them on various websites. Booklist pays their book reviewers $15 per book review, however, you must first get accepted into their book review program.

Similarly, Kirkus Media pays its book reviewers a freelance rate, so long as your writing samples are accepted.

8. Get Paid to Be A Background Actor

For people with a lot of time on their hands, you can get paid to sit around a movie set and act like a normal person. It's being an extra.

Websites like Backstage and Auditions Free will post casting calls for people to appear in the background of TV shows or movies. All you have to do is show up with a headshot and resume.

Some background-acting jobs pay up to $180 per day.





