Pete Davidson has inspired a new Netflix feature based on his recent SNL skit, and it's actually a really good idea.

It seems as though the streaming platform was influenced by the comedian's recent Saturday Night Live sketch that is based on the annoying quest it can be to find a short-length movie on Netflix.

Nowadays it seems as though so many movies teeter closer to three hours than an hour. For those hoping to get a quick watch in before bed or put a film on that won't have us sitting on the couch for an extended amount of time, discovering this magical film is way harder than you'd think—with the search itself even sometimes being close to the length of a decent movie.

It's a first-world problem for sure, but we're not alone as SNL skit which featured Davidson, Chris Redd, Simon Rex and musical guest Gunna rapping about how they're not hitting play unless it’s "under two hours."

“I heard ‘The Batman’ was great, so I went to a theater and saw it,” Davidson says of the Robert Pattinson 3-hour-long project. “I pissed my pants twice; that sh*t was longer than ‘The Hobbit.'”



“Gimme that short-ass movie, a 90-minute movie,” the comedian added.

Well, Netflix heard Davidson's cries and is doing just that. In a tweet, Netflix Is a Joke shared the new feature, writing: "good idea http://netflix.com/shortassmovies."

When you click on the link, you are directed to a page that reads "Short-Ass Movies" with films that are around an hour and thirty minutes all being listed.

"Netflix this is why we love you even tho you keep increasing your prices," wrote one person in the comments.

"What gets me is they saw the skit, made the plan and executed it in like 36 hours ON A WEEKEND. What kind of product tech sorcery is this??" read another reply.

Another added, "Pete's Legacy."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.