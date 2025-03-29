Is breast milk-flavoured ice cream the next big food trend - and would you try it?

Would you eat breast milk ice cream?

Frida, a brand which creates and sells baby and postpartum products, has announced it will launch ice cream flavoured to taste like breast milk – and the desert is due to arrive in nine months’ time.

There may just be a gap in the market for this unusual flavour, which believe it or not, is not intended to be an April Fool’s Day prank despite the timing of the announcement, a spokesperson confirmed to People.

Instead, the launch of the breast milk frozen treat coincides with the brand’s new 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump.

But according to the brand, breast milk is also having a trending moment and everyone is curious to try it as an adult so they can remember the taste. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham have said they tasted their own milk. According to a poll by BabyCenter , 70 per cent of mums have tried their own milk and about half described it as “delicious”.

It sounds like Frida may be on to a winner. But what will it actually taste like? According to a post shared on the brand’s Instagram page it tastes “sweet, nutty, with a hint of salt” and will be “packed with similar nutrients to breast milk and formula, including Omega-3s for brain power, energy-boosting lactose, protein, vitamins and minerals".

People are excited to try the frosty confection. Model Iskra Lawrence declared “can’t wait” under the post.

Musician Abbey Drucker said: “Soooooo good you guys.”

“I’m intrigued,” confessed another Instagram user.

‘I’m so confused,” someone else commented.

However, one fan of the brand wrote: “Uhhh… I don’t know how I feel about this. I did not like my breast milk.”

It’s not made with actual breast milk, as that would not be USDA approved, New York Post reports.

