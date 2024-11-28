An unusual drink has landed in Japanese convenience stores this week inspired by mayonnaise and people are understandably very shocked and confused.

We're willing to bet your taste buds have never craved drinkable mayo before, however convenience store chain Lawson is betting big on its new experiment. The business believes there may be a sizable market of people who have been waiting for this exact concoction.

The drink, called Nomu Mayo, comes in a sleek cup decorated with a cute squeeze bottle illustration and it’s on sale for ¥198 (£1.04) for 200ml. According to Sora News24 , Lawson describes it as “the chilled drink mayo fanatics have long been waiting for” and it’s a fairly luxurious product compared to other convenience store offerings.

However, before cracking open a jar of Hellmann’s to get a taste of this Japan-exclusive drink, the Nomu Mayo packaging explains that it is a “mayonnaise-style drink” which is “not mayonnaise”.

With that said, real mayonnaise is a popular condiment in Japan and has been welcomed into the hearts (and mouths) of foodies for years. It’s a popular addition to sandwiches and pizzas, it is also used in certain types of traditional Japan’s foods like sushi and onigiri (rice balls).

The drink is currently in a "test sale period" and it remains to be seen whether it will become a permanent fixture.



Reviewers online have tried the drink "so you don't have to". We should all thank them for their service.

A foodie on Reddit said: “I just tried it and it’s awful, just like you’d expect. Liquid mayo, salty, mayo-y, maybe a bit dilly? Not sure about the last one, but I couldn’t handle more than one sip.”

"Drinkable mayo?! It’s unbelievably bad! Avoid at all costs! No true mayo lover would enjoy this! Why the heck did they make this???” a consumer posted on X.

Another person declared: “I don’t mind mayonnaise but this is a step too far. Necessity is not always the mother of invention.”

