A wildfire broke out in New Jersey on Tuesday, as thousands of residents were forced to evacuate the area, and caused the partial closure of a major highway.

It was near South Jersey’s Barnegat Townships in Ocean County where the Jones Road Wildfire started to burn, and was first reported Tuesday at 10 am in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, from there it has spread to Lacey Township and Ocean Township

Consequently, 17 miles of the Garden State Parkway, one of New Jersey’s busiest highways, had to be closed between exits 63 and 74 due to the ongoing emergency, but it has since been reopened as of early Wednesday morning, according to county officials.

In the latest update on Wednesday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the fire is 30 per cent contained after burning through 11,500 acres, destroying one commercial building, while 20 structures remain at risk.

No injuries have been reported.

Over 5,000 residents in Ocean and Lacey townships were placed under mandatory evacuation on Tuesday evening, but at 6.30 am on Wednesday, both police departments posted on social media that all evacuation orders had been lifted, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 homes remain without power on Wednesday morning, as Jersey Central Power & Light seeks to restore supply to the area, as per poweroutage.us and the Lacey Police Department.

At 7 am today, New Jersey's acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in a statement.

"Yesterday, our State Forest Fire Service informed us of a wildfire in Ocean Township, Ocean County.

"Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County," Way explained.

"I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols."

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This recent fire is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week.

On social media, clips of the fast-spreading wildfire recorded by residents in the local and surrounding areas have been shared.

Jersey Shore Fire Response have been posting updates as they tackle the blaze.





While another person from the next town over shared videos of the smoke clouds from the fire.









"Barnegat, Lacey, Forked River forest fire yesterday. Still burning but thank God many homes and farms have been spared," someone else said, with a video of the fire from their car.





The thick smoke from the fire, captured by a third social media user from Lanoka Harbor.





Similar images were also captured while driving in their car.









"Ocean country wild fire now!" someone else posted with the orange, smoke-filled sky.

